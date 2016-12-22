Explore Indoor Rock Climbing

by ·

Boulder Climbing, a Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course, Bounce Houses—what more could anyone ask for? Pocono Rocks is on course rolling right into downtown Mount Pocono with a place to go for indoor fitness based fun.

Admiring his children, 10 year old Caleb and Cadence age 9, deliberately ditch digital temptation and engage in physical recreation; avid climber and all around outdoorsman, Darien Bohdal envisioned, “A fun safe place for kids;” that encourages, “An experience for you and your child.”

Agreeing, wife Jodi jumped right in illustrating mutual benefits embracing the idea as an opportunity for kids to blow off a little steam; while parents and caregivers blow a little steam off Cappuccinos, Lattes and other breakfast, lunch and light fare cuisine tableside at The Little Rock Cafe in Pocono Rocks.

Figuring a female side of fitness into the equation, “It [climbing] works the mind and body,” she states, explaining,” The core workout is phenomenal plus figuring out your next maneuver as you climb builds mental stamina.”

Put in place Pocono Rocks rocks the group gatherings and birthday party side of planning with invitations, food, recreation plus cleanup and she was sold on the idea. Doors opened December 1st with the celebration echoing on into the holidays with ways to consider school break options.

Make Play Date Plans Today – Day Passes are just $15!

P O C O N O R O C K S !

Easy to get to on Route 611 in Mount Pocono

570.580.4100