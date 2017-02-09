Can’t Narrow Down NEPA Things to do?

by ·

Wanna to satisfy those temptations to explore new and exciting ways to enjoy NEPA?

Lackawanna County extends an invitation to discover “unique” recreation specific to the region this holiday and throughout the season. An entertainment epicenter merging the urban accessibility of exquisite theatre, symphony and dance; with outdoor sport opportunities exemplify why our friends at Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau assure this is, “Where you wanna Winter.”

“There’s always something fun going on,” smiles Susan Estler, Executive Director at Lackawanna County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Keeping where-to-go ideas surrounding Valentines in mind, a variety of celebrations you’ll find from Friday the 17th‘s “Winter in the City” in POSH at The Scranton Club; to Clarks Summit Festival of Ice “Ice, Lights, Broadway” the weekend of February 17th through 19th.

Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple’s acoustics lends outstanding tone where you’ll sit enjoying Soul Shakers Winter Blues” Guitarmageddon.” This starting 7:30 p.m. shares a combination of blues and funk with R&B from some of the best performers in the region.

February 18, head from downtown to down the slopes with Montage Mountain Resort situated just 10-15 minutes outside Scranton. Familiar with ways to unwind, it’s the date that finds a fun-filled afternoon of live entertainment and prizes, then as the sunsets and moon rises guests can watch the “Annual Torch Light Parade” down Main Line followed by a “PyroMusical Firework Display” outside the Lodge.

Whether considering a collage of day into night times make it ALL good in Lackawanna—”Where you WANNA winter.”

