St. Patrick’s Parade Marches on…the 19th in Stroudsburg

Pocono Irish American Club was founded over 40 years ago with a mission to, “Promote and preserve Irish and American culture.” Since its inception, the organization has enlisted ongoing efforts to further exemplify this illustrious heritage with none more recognizable than the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Just under two miles embodies a Main Street route through the Borough of Stroudsburg. Eastward on ending in East Stroudsburg, festivities are set to start 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Lined with a seemingly endless tapestry of emerald green, generations of spectators and participants revel in the day’s festivities.

Calling the parade “A great day for the Poconos,” Club President, Ken Corcoran comments,” We appreciate everybody who supports our club and the parade.”

Title sponsor two years running, Bob Kelly of Kelly Realty Group, agrees, “It’s a great family atmosphere on Main Street.”

“I’ve watched it grow in popularity,” he smiles, observing not only a “robust” assortment of amazing parade participants but the boost for area businesses.

Reasoning,” The parade drives people to downtown Stroudsburg,” he invites others to join in applause and merriment with a day spent curbside cheering for area organizations while supporting Pocono Irish American Club’s ongoing communitywide efforts.

Go on…grab your greenery and take in some sensational Sunday scenery surrounded by great food, fun and St. Patty’s Day prolonged festivities with one of the Poconos prominent parades presented by Pocono Irish American Club March 19.

