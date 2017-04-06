Take Advantage of Trout Season!

by ·

Gather your friends, family, fishing poles… and head outdoors for some sensational water ways-of-play with a line on 2017 Pennsylvania Trout Fishing Season. An official start of 8 a.m. Saturday, April 15th is when you can cast; but WAIT…not-so-fast, there’s some facts to let sink in before you act.

Healthy populations of Rainbow, Brown and PA’s Official State Fish—Brook Trout flourish in the local waters of the Pocono Mountains with abundant fishing holes all around. But before you settle down to enjoy this relaxing recreation, there’s some preparation in store.

Grab a variety of fishing items from bait to the latest gear, plus tips, courtesy of in-store pros across the Poconos like Woehrle’s Bait Shop in Mount Pocono and Hunter’s Gallery in Lake Ariel. Whether interested in seasonally sticking to the sport or just getting your feet wet, opportunities arise around every corner.

Fish and pay lakes like Big Brown along Route 115 in Effort and Paradise Fishing Preserve situated in a serene Paradise Valley setting, share a sure catch with large ponds stocked weekly and no license required to get inspired and learn to love the sport. Here you’ll find picnic tables that enable guests to pack-a-snack and spend the day. With ice and fish processing services to keep your catch fresh and ready to take home.

Woehrle’s Bait Shop

Route 940 & Park Avenue in Mount Pocono

570.839.7338

Hunter’s Gallery

237 Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel

570.689.7898

Big Brown Fish & Pay Lakes

Route 115 North in Effort

570.629.0427

Paradise Fishing Preserve

Route 191 in Paradise Valley