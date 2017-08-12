Sweet Corn & BBQ Festival returns to Shawnee this weekend!

by ·

Farm fresh sweet corn and savory BBQ just go great together…summer-a-festively speaking of course. And what better way to validate such a veracious vow than Shawnee sharing how to get your hands on some of the best eats in town at this year’s Sweet Corn & BBQ Festival 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 12th and 13th.

Go on get to planning a weekend where gathering 25 vendors, nonstop live entertainment and family fun for all are quite the draw. Whether wanting beef, pork or chicken; Memphis, Carolina, Texas and Kansas City BBQ styles ignite finger licking action. Add brews, plus festival treats like funnel cake, ice cream, soft pretzels and there you have it—SMILES to GO!

It’s an awesome time to grab seconds, thirds (maybe not forks) as hands-on eater-tainment is the idea with wet naps aplenty on standby. While eating is the objective, Western themed performances are also considered quite the draw with The Brian Dean Moore Band on stage under the huge fest tent. Country line dancing demos and instructions strut their stuff in front of the main stage; and familiar favorite Liz Nordstrom Trio shares tunes in the air-conditioned EZ Bumps Saloon.

Just can’t get enough of that local stuff? No need to leave empty handed as take home opportunities will help bring back memories of this sensational celebration you can savor time and time again. So put on your Pie Face, for the Pie Eating Contest of course, and place yourself into the Shawnee Sweet Corn & BBQ Festival!

Grab tickets at the gate for $12.50 adults & $8.50 kids ages 5-12 with age 4 and under FREE. Online Advanced Admission Tickets offer discounts you can really sink your teeth into.

Considering a second helping? 2-Day deals are just $15 in advance & $17 at the gate.

Easy to get to just off Exit 309 of Interstate 80

GPS 401 Hollow Rd, East Stroudsburg PA 18301

570.421.723