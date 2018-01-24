Blue Mountain shares history with a Saturday invitation to be

by ·

“Cheers to 40 years,” reads Blue Mountain Resort’s 2018 moniker celebrating the locally-owned and operated business’s monumental vindication as a top notch snow sport destination. Sharing a look into longevity, takes us to how solving a family dilemma evolved into the popular resort.

Avoiding the task of traveling long distances to enjoy snow fun, has been a number one reason visitors flock to the Pocono Mountains for what seems like forever. In line with that in mind; company founder, Ray Tuthill, took it to heart with determination to start as one of the East Coast top resources for skiing. Expanding through the years, eventually reaching what’s now known as “The Valley;” we can now see how enjoying a 1,082 vertical for skiing; plus, varied terrain for guests of all ability levels keeps Blue Mountain on top with other popular area sites.

“Give our guests and employees a wonderful experience that lasts a lifetime and keeps them coming back,” continues to mark a mission statement now under the direction of Ray Tuthill’s daughter, Barbara Green.

Motivated to continue the family legacy, she shares her father’s vision with enhanced year-round operations. From winter skiing and snowboarding; to “green season” warm weather activities, a planned reason to expand in a natural setting comes with positive anticipation.

Staying on course with a snow-covered outlook (for the time-being) carries on into seeing a weekend long celebration—WinterFest! This two-day celebration, January 27th and 28th, features amazing family-friendly activities you’ve just got to see; plus, a 5 p.m. invitation for up to 3,500 guests to attend the resort’s 40th Anniversary Birthday Bash January 27th in Last Run Lounge at Winter Fest.