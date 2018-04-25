NEXT WEEK…Blue Mountain Brings Back Bark Bash May 5

by ·

Blue Mountain Ski Resort sets the perfect scene for animal lovers as Bark Bash takes place at the base outside the Tubing Park noon to 5 Saturday May 5th. Calling all well-behaved leashed pets and their owners, free admission and parking makes this a fabulous day out. Just follow the barking to explore animal-related vendors, local rescue organizations, pet adoptions and more.

SEE & DO entertaining opportunities geared to celebrate and mediate methods of admiring and caring for animals comes with even more. Enjoy live music with Graystone All-Stars and Leighann & Company. Demonstrations include K9 Cop, Animal First Aid, Live Training and more. There’s even an interestingly awesome take on yoga as Jim Thorpe Yoga and Moon View Farm fill in festivities with 30-minute $5 sessions of Goat Yoga you have got to see!

Whether bringing a pet (with a release form required prior to entry and responsibility for controlling and cleanup after); or preferring a solo stroll through, Bark Bash blends outdoors with friends as an ideal weekend animal attraction.