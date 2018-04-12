An April 28 Spring Time at Waverly Community House

by ·

Waverly Community House embraces spring as a time for renewal hosting the 3rd Annual Greenhouse & Kitchen Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28. An “updated, streamlined and re-imagined” version of the destination’s popular House and Garden Show; fresh ideas and new approaches to design, plus tips for healthy eating alternatives and sustainable gardening, introduce one and all to area talent and treasures.

Experience an attractive assortment gathered to give opportunities to live in the moment with favorites like Fire Features by Elena Colombo and Spy Stoneworks. This seemingly endless lineup also includes Woods and Company, Distinctly Raisa and Pleasant Herbary for you to see. Even pursue a peek into The Waverly Small Works Gallery, where guests can enjoy works of local artists like Kathleen Fallon, 1st Place award winner of the 2017 Artisans’ Marketplace Gallery show.

Greenhouse & Kitchen Show admission is a suggested $5 donation per person with proceeds benefiting Waverly Community House’s mission to, “Enrich the lives of individuals and families in the region by fostering educational, recreational and cultural opportunities.”