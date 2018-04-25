THIS WEEK…ATV Adventures offer…

by ·

Ever consider trying something new while on vacation or as a weekend idea for recreation?

The Lost Trails ATV Adventures offers a variety of trails for mountain exploration. Seasoned traveler with your own Sport Quad, side-by-side UTV, Dirt Bike; or you’d like to take on a new experience; Lost Trails blends the right mix of exhilaration with scenic recreation. Situated just outside Scranton, riders can cut loose on over 2,000 acres of some of the best terrain in the Pocono Mountains.

A variety of changing mapped, marked, and color coded trails across the mountainside take you on an amazing ride. From “Wet & Muddy” and “Boulder Crawls;” to “Scenic Trails” ignite all to pause in awe of amazingly breath-taking vistas.

No machine? No worries—Guided Rentals tackle terrain in single-rider ATV’s or you can share the ride in a multi-passenger side-by-side.