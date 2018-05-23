THIS WEEKEND…Celebrate at Shawnee Celtic Festival May 26 & 27

by ·

Festival season starts Memorial Day weekend at Shawnee Mountain!

Kicking things into high gear the popular resort calls for all Irish, Scottish and Welsh clans to share in their annual plan for Shawnee Celtic Festival this year running May 26 & 27.

A long standing tradition of live music, delicious food, themed vendors and dedicated kid’s activities continues as this, the first in a series of highly anticipated events, gets underway rain or shine from 11a.m. to 5p.m. both days.

Two stages are filled with virtually non-stop Celtic music, Irish step dancing and shows. Engage everyone in outdoor fun, from a Celtic farm petting zoo and face painting; to working sheep dogs.

Advanced festival admission runs just $9 for adults and children ages 5-12 $7.50 with age 4 and under FREE.