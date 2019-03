by ·

This Week’s Indoor Fun Find: Wax Hand Dipping

Continued consideration in blending ideas for recreation, brings This Week’s edition of the Inside Scoop where we share a few interior to-do’s across the area. Settle in with the oldest candle shop in the Poconos — House of Candles for an awesome memory “making” experience with wax hand dipping.



Create colorful digit-displays of kids for family and friends to treasure that’s just as exciting to produce as it is to give. There are also opportunities to observe professional candle making with an assortment of clever themed wick scenes.

Set aside time 10a.m.-4p.m. Monday to Saturday for House of Candles creativity!