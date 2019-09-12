at Kalahari’s Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures

by ·

Do you love nature and the outdoors?



The Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures at Kalahari Resorts is a must do experience for all ages! Children will participate in physical activities with ease in courses that were built close-to-the-ground for beginners. The leveled platforms, connected by bridges help children develop maneuverability skills and balance. There are eighty seven elements to challenge the little athletes from swinging log steps and tightropes to tunnels and rope net climbs and everything in between. Safely harnessed for stability they will conquer steps and higher stages while parents photograph their progress with pride, worry free. Encouraging an audience to cheer them on, Kalahari has benches and trails to offer comfort to the onlookers who choose to observe from the sidelines.



For those more advanced or more experienced with outdoor adventures there are multi racing zip lines to challenge four-at-a-time racing of family and friends. Who will seize the fastest time descending the tree lined course? Be sure to wear sneakers or hiking boots and well-fitting clothing so you will be prepared for your outdoor adventure.

Recently added Legends of the Lost Jungle Mini Golf is now open with a 36 hole course to conquer and everyone is welcome aboard the Gorilla Express — just sit back and enjoy the ride through the jungle.



For more information visit the website at kalahariresorts.com today and plan your outdoor adventure!