Old Time Christmas Traditions at Quiet Valley

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm will be holding its 29th Annual Old Time Christmas event on December 7th, 8th and 14th, 15th. Christmas celebrations are filled with traditions and deep heritage. At Quiet Valley, Christmas customs are brought to life from the 1800s to the present day. With candlelit tours leaving every fifteen minutes from 3:00pm-7:00pm, they offer complimentary hot chocolate and cookies around a bonfire, while you wait for your period costume guides to lead you on your Christmas journey to experience a Victorian holiday. You will visit a living Nativity located in the barnyard which will include the Quiet Valley farm animals participating too, a log cabin where you will experience a rustic holiday, a jolly time at the one room school house and hear some favorite seasonal carols. At the end of your tour be sure to visit the Holiday Gift Shop which is stocked with heritage crafts with all funds raised supporting the non-profit farm museum. This is a special event for those looking for a meaningful Christmas. Admission is just $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12. Visit www.quietvalley.org for more information.

