The Joy of Flea Market Shopping… Indoors!

When flea market bound, most folks think of great finds and good deals in the summer sun… but at Pocono Bazaar Flea Market the shopping doesn’t end with the warm weather. Open year-round with heated buildings, the indoor bargain hunting never ends. They sell everything! From antiques and collectibles to clothing, leather, luggage, jewelry and crafts you will find something for everyone. They have a large food court if you wish to take a rest and grab a bite to eat too. In the warmer months several food trucks bring you their finest homemade deliciousness.

Everyone shops Pocono Bazaar, both locals and guests alike. You will love the place and keep coming back after just one visit. For more information and to see all they have to offer check out their website at www.poconobazaar.com or call (570) 223-8640.

Pocono Bazaar Flea Market

Rt. 209, Marshalls Creek

(570) 223-8640, poconobazaar.com