Stroudsburg’s Parade & So Much More to See

by ·

The 43rd annual Stroudsburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on March 22, 2020, starting at 1:30pm. Folks will line the streets of Stroudsburg with excitement to see the floats, the bands, the bagpipes and Irish dancers. Presented by The Pocono Irish American Club, the parade begins at Stroudsburg High School and ends on Crystal Street. Come on out for a day of fun with the entire family to celebrate your Irish heritage. Everyone is a wee bit Irish at the parade!

In the week prior and leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, there will be events held all across the Pocono Mountains and in neighboring places:

In downtown Scranton on Saturday, March 14, 2020 the whole town becomes Irish! Starting with a Mass at 10am at St. Peter’s Cathedral, the Brian P. Kelly Memorial Foot Race at 11am and their St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicking off at 11:45am, there will be something for all to participate in. Visit stpatparade.com for more info.

Check out the Annual Irish Fest at Masthope Mountain Lodge on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from noon to 4pm. This fun event in Lackawaxen is family-friendly and open to the public! Entertainment includes live music by Celtic Moon Productions with a performance by the McElligott School of Irish Dance. Traditional Irish food and drink will be available for purchase. Free admission. See ski-bigbear.com/5th-annual-irish-fest-at-masthope-mountain-lodge for all the details.

Irish eyes keep smiling in Jim Thorpe, during the second annual Irish Fest on March 14 & 15, 2020! Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency invites locals & visitors alike to celebrate their Celtic roots! Strolling musicians and pipe bands echo through town. Mauch Chunk Opera House presents the Tartan Terrors and Kilmaine Saints. Buy tickets early for a Craft Beer Ale Trail and a Whiskey Walk. A Youth Celtic Fiddle Showcase & Competition and an Irish-Themed Brunch are also on the schedule. Go to jimthorpe.org/irish for information and updates!