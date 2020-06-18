by ·

“365 days a year there are all kinds of things to do,” smiles Century 21 Select Group’s Bob Bossuyt, illuminating good reason the Pocono Mountains excel in all season living.

The longtime resident reminds mountain scenery blends beautifully with an ideal open highway travel pace less than two hours outside New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. As similar Spring and Summer recreation opportunities exist like fishing, boating and swimming; spectacular foliage is a benefit for hiking and biking enthusiasts. Add in Fall and Winter fun with skiing, snowboarding or snowtubing; and the year-round mountains over coastal debate is won.

C21’s Pocono Pines office is ideally situated, central to Pocono real estate communities like Lake Naomi, Timber Trails, Locust Lake Village, and Pinecrest Lake Golf & Country Club.

With peace and tranquility, in addition to the value of properties, a positive plus; persuasion to consider investing in a Pocono home leaves little left for consideration except which view you’d like to nest next to.

After 45 years, Century 21’s Locust Lake Village office has closed its doors. Due to the social distancing requirements of Covid-19, the small confines of this office make it impossible for the staff there to meet specific guidelines.

Therefore, the Locust Lake Village office will merge with the Pocono Pines office, in its’ much larger space. Agents Dot Gallagher, Barbara Timmeney, and Jeff Kalinock look forward to serving you from this new location, located 4 miles east of Locust Lake Village on Route 940, just past the traffic light at Route 423, on the right. All contact info remains the same. You may call them at 570 646-8844 or 800 588-2808, or find out more online at www.C21PoconoLake.com

