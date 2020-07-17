Advice on Safely Viewing Wildlife

by ·

Viewing wildlife in its natural habitat can be a wonderful way to connect more deeply with nature. But, precautions to ensure your safety and the safety of animals should always be taken:

– Don’t feed wild animals. Feeding wild animals puts them at risk for becoming addicted to foods that are not natural for them, reducing their ability to forage for themselves, and they may become aggressive towards people.

– Limit time spent observing animals. Encounters with people can be stressful to animals and can alter their normal behaviors.

– Stay clear of mothers with young. Never herd, chase, or separate a mother from her young or try to handle pups.

– Resist the temptation to “rescue” wild animals, especially babies. Mom is often watching from a safe distance. If an animal appears sick, contact park rangers or animal control officers.

– Keep pets on a leash or leave them at home. Pets and wild animals can be hurt if bitten, and there is the danger of disease transmission.

– Don’t litter. Carry a trash bag and pick up litter when you see it.