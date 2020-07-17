Explore the Town of Honesdale

by ·

When you’re ready to travel, the Pocono Mountains will be waiting for you. And once it’s time, what better way to get your feet wet than with a road trip?

Our area has always been a place for travelers to come and relax for generations and today, the same can be said. From outdoor adventure to historic landmarks, Pocono towns have something everyone will love. Whether visiting midweek, over the weekend or just for a day, our towns will welcome you with warmth and hospitality when you’re ready to visit.

We’ll be taking you on road trips throughout the destination, but first we’ll focus on the town of Honesdale. Located in the northernmost part of the Poconos, Honesdale is known as “The Birthplace of the American Railroad” and for its community, downtown art and hillside scenery. Main Street is home to unique shops and classic train rides.

Be sure to call ahead to your destination for accurate information to confirm trip details. Read on and save future trip ideas for a three-day itinerary vacation to Honesdale, PA.

Day ONE: Re-Discover the Outdoors

Morning: On your way to Honesdale, stop in White Mills to visit the Dorflinger – Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary and Dorflinger Glass Museum. The sanctuary is open from dawn until dusk year-round and is perfect for bird watching. The museum is located in the sanctuary, and offers tours of one of the nation’s largest public display of Dorflinger crystal.

How’s about breakfast for lunch?! Camp Umpy’s Bagels & Stuff and Black & Brass Coffee Roasting Company are located on Main Street in Honesdale, and offer scrumptious foods and beverages.

Afternoon: Northeast Wilderness Experience is your hook-up for adventures in and around Honesdale. From hiking and biking to kayaking and paddleboarding, they offer rentals for outdoor escapades. With differing hours of operation Tuesday through Saturday, call ahead to book your trip.

Evening: Round out the day with some al fresco shopping downtown. Maude Alley features alley shops on Main Street that includes boutiques, eateries, and an inviting garden and patio.

Reconnect with the outdoors at Keen Lake Camping & Cottage Resort and The Lodge at Keen Lake. Within a few miles from Honesdale, get some fresh air and peace at the campground.

Day TWO: Explore Downtown

Morning: Start the day with a relaxing, self-guided Honesdale Walking Tour. Stop into the Wayne County Historical Society & Museum Fridays and Saturdays to get a glimpse into the town’s past.

Afternoon: Keeping with the town’s ties, The Stourbridge Line runs train rides through downtown and into the surrounding areas. They host themed rides, holiday event runs and special trips throughout the year. You’ll find scenic beauty and historical treasures along the way that the first American commercial train once took.

Grab a bite to eat at Here & Now Brewing Company or Native. Both restaurants are located on the main drag, and feature locally-sourced food and drink in a great atmosphere.

Evening: Looking for some nightly entertainment? Head out on the town with The Cooperage Project. They offer different outings like live music and game night on select days of the week.

Located just a few miles outside downtown, stay at some inviting bed and breakfasts. Choose from The Mansion at Noble Lane, James Manning House B&B and Inn at Tyler Hill.

Day THREE: Enjoy Fresh Air & Freedom

Morning: Meet the morning dew with an early hike at Irving Cliff! You’ll have to drive to the trail head, but the trail is a moderate, one-mile round-trip walk. And trust us, you’ll want to see the stunning overlook of Honesdale.

Afternoon: Practice your target skills with 3B’s Indoor Shooting Range. Operating in town, they feature both a gun and archery range in addition to a virtual simulator that are perfect for beginners and pros. Call to book your reservation today.

On your way out of Honesdale, stop to refuel at the Pennsyltucky Grill. This classic American restaurant serves up comfort foods in addition to their award-winning all you can eat soup, salad and dessert bar.

Evening: End your road trip with a beautiful sightseeing overlook of the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River. This national recreation area is home to indigenous wildlife and water recreation, reminding us of just how precious life is. If you’re lucky, you might even see a bald eagle along the shoreline.

This itinerary is modeled after a Friday through Sunday schedule, but you could create your own Honesdale itinerary for any day of the week! We recommend calling businesses to confirm their current offerings and operation status.

Looking for a retreat? The Himalayan Institute in Honesdale offers wellness stays with a focus on spiritual rejuvenation. With your retreat, you can take advantage of their wellness center, which includes yoga and meditation classes, spa treatments and integrative medicine services.

Find more information on Honesdale things to do and see while visiting including maps of the town and surrounding areas. You can also explore other accommodations, activities and restaurants in the Pocono Mountains.

Where will we go next? Check back soon when we take you on another road trip to our next town!