Whatta View!

Let’s slow down and soak up some spectacular scenery with a look at some of the area’s waterfalls. No need to chase down these scenic wonderFUL wonders each possessing the attraction for a little “photo pause” reaction. Find the site the falls into place with your day’s plans whether paired as a picnic and hike, or leisurely stroll we’ve got the location…now it’s up to YOU to make your Pocono Mountains memorable situation…ENJOY!

Confirm details, opening dates & times at each venue’s website, or call them for more information.

Bushkill Falls

Route 209 in Bushkill.

“The Niagara of Pennsylvania” Eight cascading waterfalls and miles of nature trails. A picnic area, paddleboats and miniature golf make for a great day of fun.

(888) 287-4545

www.VisitBushkillFalls.com

Buttermilk Falls

Route 209 North Exit off I-80, about 3 miles.

The waters of Marshalls Creek spill over a broad rock precipice.

George W. Childs Recreation Site

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Route 209 North to Dingmans Ferry, then three miles west on blacktop road

Waters of Dingmans Creek form three waterfalls – Factory Falls, Fulmer Falls, and Deer Leap Falls.

www.NPS.gov/DEWA



Pinchot Falls

Off Route 6, on the Pinchot Estate, Grey Towers in Milford

Also known locally as Saw Kill Falls, a 100-foot narrow gorge cut through Devonian rock.

www.greytowers.org



Raymondskill Falls

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area between Milford and Dingmans Ferry, off Route 209

Falls drop about 175 feet. Site is historic with Indian Wars background.

www.NPS.gov/DEWA



Shohola Falls

State Gamelands near Route 6, Shohola

Falls run over shale and siltstone rocks.

www.PGC.PA.gov

Tobyhanna Falls

Just south of Blakeslee on Route 115 about ½ mile west of I-80

Enjoy the view of Tobyhanna Creek as it drains several lakes at the top of the Poconos.

Winona Falls

Off Route 209, Shoemakersville near Bushkill.

On the Saw Creek.