Holiday Shopping Around the Corner

Gift giving season is just around the corner! If you haven’t already, it’s time to think about your holiday shopping. There are so many unique and special stores in the Poconos to help you right along.

Open weekends now thru November 22nd, then daily from November 27th through December 24th, plan to visit THE BRIAR PATCH AT THORNHURST NURSERY. Their Christmas Gift Shop is filled to the brim with items to put you in the holiday spirit. From Santas, snowmen and ornaments to holiday prints, primitive art, winterberry wreaths, pillows and throws, they have everything you need to transform your home into a winter wonderland. Continue your shopping with their soy candles, balsam pillows, cuddly stuffed animals and delectable section where you can get butters, jams, assorted bread mixes and more. Locals can visit their Christmas Tree Farm (visit at any time to tag your choice) and find the perfect tree for your family room. Don’t forget to choose a wreath for that front door! Visit www.briarpatchthornhurst.com for more details. The Briar Patch is located at 278 Pine Grove Rd., Thornhurst, contact them by phone at (570) 842-8072 or (570) 842-1266.

Open Mondays thru Saturdays 9:30am to 5:30pm, and Sundays 1pm to 5:30pm, HOLLEY ROSS POTTERY is a place you must visit for all of your home décor needs. Need a very special gift for someone? They have that too! With an extensive inventory of some of the finer names in home goods, you will find Fenton, Genuine Fiesta, Hartstone and Pilgrim Glass, to name a few. Their showroom also includes unique Polish Pottery. You can find beautiful lighted ceramic Christmas trees in so many styles, colors and sizes. Located in a park-like setting with beautiful acreage, a scenic lake and sawdust trails perfect for a short late autumn hike, Holley Ross is an experience unlike any other. See them on the web at www.holleyross.com. Holley Ross Pottery is located at 167 Rt. 191, La Anna, contact them by phone at (570) 676-3248.

Open Sundays thru Thursdays 10am to 6pm, Fridays 10am to 7pm, and Saturdays 10am to 8pm, THE SHOPPES AT AMERICAN CANDLE is not just your average candle store! There are so many great gifts to find, and conveniently all under one roof. Visit their boutique with a selection of Vera Bradley handbags, then explore the jewelry collections of Pandora, Alex & Ani, Swarovski, and more. Find the perfect seasonal piece for your place in the Home Decor section. Don’t miss the Candy Room, featuring over 200 barrels of delicious candy. The Wine & Beer Shop specializes in PA local wines and craft beers. And, check out the year-round Christmas and Collectibles section with pieces from Department 56, Willow Tree, Jim Shore and more! Check out www.american-candle.com for info. The Shoppes at American Candle is located at 3414 Rt. 611, Bartonsville, contact them by phone at (570) 629-3388.