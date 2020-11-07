Pocono Lions Club Wreaths for Veterans Ceremony

by ·

The Pocono Lions Club will host a Wreaths for Veterans Ceremony on Saturday, November 7th, at 11AM.



The ceremony will take place at Pocono Lake Cemetery, Old Route 940, Pocono Pines, across from the Tobyhanna Elementary Center.



The event will feature a dedication ceremony and guest speakers. Place a wreath on a family member’s grave. Wreath ceremony sponsored by an anonymous donor. Please observe social distancing, face masks are required.



Contact Bruce Denlinger with any questions, at (610) 216-8108. Visit poconolions.org for more information.