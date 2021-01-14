MSL Resort: All of the Comforts, None of the Crowds!

by ·

Whether you are seeking a resort for a family vacation, a private cottage for a romantic weekend or lodging for a wedding or special event, Mountain Springs Lake Resort can suit all of your needs. There are many onsite activities, and the resort is just minutes from most Pocono attractions.

Check out the MSL Property and Trail Map HERE to see the property, and an overview of all their accommodation options.



All of the comforts, none of the crowds! The Hill Suites are a perfect retreat from the outside world. With luxury accommodations, these adult-only suites are even available for just an overnight stay. Perfect for Valentine’s Day! Reserve your getaway early at mslresort.com or call (570) 629-0251 for more information.

The Resort at Mountain Springs Lake

Mountain Springs Dr., Reeders

(570) 629-0251, mslresort.com