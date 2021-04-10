by ·

Celebrate National Park Week April 17 to 25 with incentives across the nation to explore an amazing situation. A way to introduce and share the great outdoors is yours with the Pocono Mountains always in participation. This weeklong determination gives just the right amount of enthusiasm to get out and GO!

At Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, paddlers slip down the river between low forested mountains; anglers wade the trout streams; hikers scan the valley from the ridges, or peer into the 1000-foot-deep Water Gap. The valley has known human hand and voice for 10,000 years. Floodplains nourished the Native farmer; waterfalls drew the Victorian vacationer. Today, this 70,000-acre park welcomes those who seek the outdoors close to home. Check out nps.gov/dewa for more information about this exciting outdoor adventure spot.

At Steamtown National Historic Site in nearby Scranton you’ll feel heat from the firebox, smell hot steam and oil; hear the whistle, feel the ground vibrate, and watch as one-ton drive rods turned steel wheels. Remember the sound of “chuff-chuff” from the smokestack? Today, you can learn the history of steam railroad transportation, and the people who built, repaired and rode, as we work to preserve a special era in America’s industrial history! Visit nps.gov/stea for more information about tours and programs, train rides and excursions, and how to visit.