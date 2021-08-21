From The Butcher Shoppe for Your Late Summer BBQ

by ·

Since 1975, The Butcher Shoppe, located in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, has been bringing folks the freshest quality meats, seafood and cheeses with an extensive selection of items you can purchase.



From the staple butcher items of beef, pork, veal, lamb and poultry, to something a bit more exotic… they have game meats such as ostrich, buffalo, elk, antelope, wild boar, kangaroo, venison, alligator, duck, and rattlesnake, to name a few. It’s pretty safe to say The Butcher Shoppe carries it all! If you prefer seafood they have numerous options, including smoked salmon and trout. You can take home imported cheeses, as well a variety of condiments like dry rubs, vinegar, oils and spices needed to season your meal.



Stop in to Wednesday-Sunday (they accept cash only) and pick up all you need to prepare a fantastic late summer barbecue today!



The Butcher Shoppe

640 Rt. 940, Pocono Lake, (570) 646-0525,

thebutchershoppe.com