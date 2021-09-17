Adorable Animals Await!

by ·

If you are a person who loves animals, Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park is a place you must plan to visit this Autumn. Located in nearby Lake Ariel, in the heart of the beautiful northern Poconos, the animal park brings glorious wild animals and education through hands-on learning jointly to life.



There are so many species of animals to see and fun activities for the whole family. Animals in their natural habitats include: jaguars, lions, alpacas, monkeys, bear, otters, mules, camels, wolves, foxes and reptiles. Jethro the giraffe loves to be fed carrots, the Lory parrots enjoy interacting with visitors, kids have fun digging for treasures in the Dino Outpost, and everyone will love to walk amongst and pet the deer, sheep and goats. When you take family photos with these adorable animals, your memories will last forever in outstanding images.



Mark Your Calendars: Join Claws ‘N’ Paws for Halloween fun with Boo at the Zoo! on Sunday, October 10 starting at 10 a.m. Activities include: Animal Parade, Pinata, Games, Goodie Bags, Snacks and more! Come in costume and receive $1.00 off your admission!



So get outdoors and enjoy an Autumn walk in the woods at Claws ‘N’ Paws, and “Get Close to the Animals!” Visit clawsnpaws.com for more info. Check out their Facebook page at @ClawsNPawsWildAnimalPark for all the latest pics, videos and fun & interesting animal anecdotes!



CLAWS ‘N’ PAWS

1475 Ledgedale Rd., Lake Ariel

(570) 698-6154

clawsnpaws.com