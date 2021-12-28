A Great Winter Activity for the Whole Family!

The thrill of snow tubing is a great winter activity that the whole family can participate in. Not as difficult as skiing or snowboarding, or physically up-hill demanding as sledding, snowtubing is the perfect winter outing for all to join in the fun!
Visit each location’s website or give them a call for more info about tubing opening dates and times. Several venues also offer online ticket pre-purchasing. Tickets may sell out fast – so, reserve early!
Big Boulder Ski Area
(570) 443-8425 – 357 Big Boulder Dr., Lake Harmony – JFBB.com
Blue Mountain Resort
(610) 826-7700 – 1660 Blue Mountain Dr., Palmerton – SkiBlueMt.com
Camelback Mountain
(855) 515-1283 – 107 Resort Dr., Tannersville – CamelbackResort.com
Jack Frost Mountain
(570) 443-8425 – 434 Jack Frost Mountain Rd., White Haven – JFBB.com
Shawnee Mountain Ski Area
(570) 421-7231 – 401 Hollow Rd., East Stroudsburg – ShawneeMt.com
Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain
(570) 226-8585 – 192 Karl Hope Blvd., Lackawaxen – Ski-BigBear.com
Adventure Center at Skytop Lodge
(570) 595-8988 – One Skytop Lodge Rd., Skytop – Skytop.com
White Lightning Snowtubing
(570) 588-6661x 2 – 124 Golf Dr., East Stroudsburg – ExploriaResorts.com