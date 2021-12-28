A Great Winter Activity for the Whole Family!

by ·

The thrill of snow tubing is a great winter activity that the whole family can participate in. Not as difficult as skiing or snowboarding, or physically up-hill demanding as sledding, snowtubing is the perfect winter outing for all to join in the fun!

Visit each location’s website or give them a call for more info about tubing opening dates and times. Several venues also offer online ticket pre-purchasing. Tickets may sell out fast – so, reserve early!



Big Boulder Ski Area

(570) 443-8425 – 357 Big Boulder Dr., Lake Harmony – JFBB.com



Blue Mountain Resort

(610) 826-7700 – 1660 Blue Mountain Dr., Palmerton – SkiBlueMt.com



Camelback Mountain

(855) 515-1283 – 107 Resort Dr., Tannersville – CamelbackResort.com



Jack Frost Mountain

(570) 443-8425 – 434 Jack Frost Mountain Rd., White Haven – JFBB.com



Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

(570) 421-7231 – 401 Hollow Rd., East Stroudsburg – ShawneeMt.com



Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain

(570) 226-8585 – 192 Karl Hope Blvd., Lackawaxen – Ski-BigBear.com



Adventure Center at Skytop Lodge

(570) 595-8988 – One Skytop Lodge Rd., Skytop – Skytop.com



White Lightning Snowtubing

(570) 588-6661x 2 – 124 Golf Dr., East Stroudsburg – ExploriaResorts.com