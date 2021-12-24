New Year’s Celebrations!

by ·

Have plans for New Year’s Eve? Some fantastic events are taking place in the Poconos. Check out the venues’ websites below for all the details, and call ahead to confirm reservations.



NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

BLUE MOUNTAIN RESORT

9:00PM to 1:00AM

1660 Blue Mountain Dr., Palmerton

(610) 826-7700 skibluemt.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2021

CHATEAU RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTER

9:00PM to 2:00AM

475 Camelback Rd., Tannersville

(570) 629-5900

chateauresort.com



NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

THE HERITAGE BARN

at MEMORYTOWN

9:00PM to 1:00AM

432 Grange Rd., Mount Pocono

(570) 839-1680 memorytownusa.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

THE LEDGES HOTEL

Early Seating: 7 PM or before; Late Seating: 8 PM or after

119 Falls Ave., Hawley

(570) 226-1337

ledgeshotel.com



NEW YEAR’S PARTY

MOUNTAIN VIEW WINE & TAP ROOM

9:00PM to 2:00AM

95 Crystal St., East Stroudsburg

(570) 517-1416

mountainviewvineyard.com/wine-and-tap-room



NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER

THE SETTLERS INN

5:30PM to 10:00PM

4 Main Ave., Hawley

(570) 226-2993 thesettlersinn.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE MASQUERADE BALL

THE SETTLERS INN – UNDERCROFT

8:00PM to 11:30PM

4 Main Ave., Hawley

(570) 226-2993 thesettlersinn.com



SHAWNEE TRADITIONS – NEW YEAR’S EVE BUFFET

SHAWNEE INN & GOLF RESORT

6:00PM to 9:30 PM

100 Shawnee Inn Dr.,

Shawnee-on-Delaware

(800) 742-9633

shawneeinn.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH

SILVER BIRCHES RESORT

8:30PM to 1:00AM

205 Route 507,

Hawley

(570) 226-4388 silverbirchesresortpa.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

STROUDSMOOR COUNTRY INN

Pick-up December 31st from 1-5pm

257 Stroudsmoor Rd.,

Stroudsburg

(570) 421-6431, ext. 404 stroudsmoor.com