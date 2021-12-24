New Year’s Celebrations!

Have plans for New Year’s Eve? Some fantastic events are taking place in the Poconos. Check out the venues’ websites below for all the details, and call ahead to confirm reservations.
NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION
BLUE MOUNTAIN RESORT
9:00PM to 1:00AM
1660 Blue Mountain Dr., Palmerton
(610) 826-7700 skibluemt.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2021
CHATEAU RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTER
9:00PM to 2:00AM
475 Camelback Rd., Tannersville
(570) 629-5900
chateauresort.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
THE HERITAGE BARN
at MEMORYTOWN
9:00PM to 1:00AM
432 Grange Rd., Mount Pocono
(570) 839-1680 memorytownusa.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION
THE LEDGES HOTEL
Early Seating: 7 PM or before; Late Seating: 8 PM or after
119 Falls Ave., Hawley
(570) 226-1337
ledgeshotel.com
NEW YEAR’S PARTY
MOUNTAIN VIEW WINE & TAP ROOM
9:00PM to 2:00AM
95 Crystal St., East Stroudsburg
(570) 517-1416
mountainviewvineyard.com/wine-and-tap-room
NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER
THE SETTLERS INN
5:30PM to 10:00PM
4 Main Ave., Hawley
(570) 226-2993 thesettlersinn.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE MASQUERADE BALL
THE SETTLERS INN – UNDERCROFT
8:00PM to 11:30PM
4 Main Ave., Hawley
(570) 226-2993 thesettlersinn.com
SHAWNEE TRADITIONS – NEW YEAR’S EVE BUFFET
SHAWNEE INN & GOLF RESORT
6:00PM to 9:30 PM
100 Shawnee Inn Dr.,
Shawnee-on-Delaware
(800) 742-9633
shawneeinn.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH
SILVER BIRCHES RESORT
8:30PM to 1:00AM
205 Route 507,
Hawley
(570) 226-4388 silverbirchesresortpa.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION
STROUDSMOOR COUNTRY INN
Pick-up December 31st from 1-5pm
257 Stroudsmoor Rd.,
Stroudsburg
(570) 421-6431, ext. 404 stroudsmoor.com