Winter Activities Abound in the Pocono Mountains

A fun and frosted haven for families, couples, friends and solo travelers, the Pocono Mountains is the perfect place to escape cabin fever this winter. Discover six ski areas, charming downtown districts, and a wide variety of cozy accommodations. From pristine and peaceful natural beauty to cold weather adrenaline, guests will find the ultimate winter utopia in the Poconos.



If you’ve always wanted to learn how to ski or snowboard, this season is a great time to get started. Experienced and dedicated local instructors are ready to share their expertise and love of snow sports, and both private and group lessons as well as rentals are offered at all six ski resorts throughout the Poconos. Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain in Lackawaxen is fantastic for families and first-timers, with the base lodge located at the peak of the mountain, so you can start cruising down the slopes as soon as you arrive. Jack Frost Mountain offers beginner adult and child lessons at the Ski School, as well as advanced lessons for those looking to hone their skills.



With nearly 150 ski trails total in the Pocono Mountains, there’s something for everyone, from beginners to experts. Explore the 166 acres of slope space at Camelback Mountain in Tannersville, the largest ski resort in the area. Snowboarders can test out some of the best terrain parks in the Northeastern US at Big Boulder Ski Area in Lake Harmony, while pros will want to visit Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton to try the brand new black diamond trail and the highest vertical in Pennsylvania. Check out enhancements including new grooming and snow making equipment, updated eateries and brand new rental equipment at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in East Stroudsburg. Visit poconoski.com to explore all our ski areas have to offer.

If you’re looking a downhill experience that everyone can enjoy together regardless of skill, try snow tubing! It’s the perfect way to relive the fun of childhood snow days spent sledding. Magic carpet lifts make it easy to get back up to the top of the hill, and multiple lanes mean you can race friends and families down the slopes. The two largest snow tubing parks in the country are located in the Poconos at Blue Mountain Resort and Camelback Mountain.

Both are open after dark, with out-of-this-world galactic snow tubing lighting up the night at Camelback.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy the seasonal scenery beyond the slopes. Book a wintry horseback or sleigh ride, or head out snowmobiling, snowshoeing or cross country skiing at local parks. Experience the thrill of a paintball battle on the snowy fields at Skirmish Paintball in Albrighstville, or take an off-road ride over the river and through the woods on an ATV or UTV rental at area outfitters. For a more relaxed vibe, stroll through our quaint and picturesque small towns like Milford, Honesdale, Hawley, Stroudsburg and Jim Thorpe. One-of-a-kind shops and restaurants await!

After an exhilarating day out in the frosty air, curl up by the fireplace at cozy Poconos lodgings. Book your own vacation rental cabin, experience the luxury of the past at historic properties, or add some splash time to your vacation with a stay at our enormous indoor waterpark resorts, where it’s 84 degrees even in the depths of winter.

Your cure for the winter blues is waiting for you in the Poconos!

to get more ideas and start planning.