And So Much More at Country Kettle Candy & Gift Shop

In every nook and cranny of Country Kettle Candy and Gift Shop is something delicious and wonderful you will want to purchase and take home. From clothing, jewelry and collectibles to all of the delicious candy and treats they sell, there is something available for all ages.



Multiple entrances into rooms and a friendly staff bring you thousands of available products to choose from. Avid animal lovers will find fun animal-themed products. There are toys for children, plenty of home decor including brand name candles and crystals, holiday-themed items, Lenox, jewelry including Swarovski and Wind and Fire bracelets, and neat little souvenirs you can purchase to commemorate your vacation in the Poconos.



Now if sweets and snacks are your thing, there are so many choices you won’t believe your eyes! From the barrels upon barrels of candy to the display of mouth-watering homemade fudge, Country Kettle is a sweet lover’s dream come true. Prepackaged savory snack mixes make it super easy to enjoy when traveling on the go. Delicious caramel corn is available in several flavors – and a sugar free version, too. Chocoholics can find everything from luscious chocolate almond bark to decadant chocolate pecan turtles. Don’t forget to visit the gigantic gum ball machine, too. It is unbelievable and will make for a super fun family photo!



From sweet treats to gifts galore, Country Kettle has it all. You must visit them today! Find Country Kettle at 2523 Milford Road (Route 209) in Marshalls Creek. Visit country-kettle.com or call (570) 421-8970 for more info.