Eagle Watching on a Self-Guided Tour

On the brink of extinction when the Eagle Institute in Lackawaxen was founded nearly 20 years ago by Lori McKean, eagles now thrive in the Pocono Mountains. Supported solely by volunteers, members and contributors who are dedicated to the preservation of these regal raptors, the Eagle Institute has educated nearly 50,000 people about the critical role healthy lands and clean water play in the survival of eagles.

During winter, hundreds of bald eagles migrate to the Poconos, joining the abundant population of resident eagles. December through March is prime time for observing eagles in their natural habitat. Why not consider taking a self-guided driving tour through the region this year? Eagle watching on your own can be a rewarding experience, offering the flexibility to move from one location to another at your own pace.



Consult the DHC Eagle Watching web page for with a map of designated viewing areas, sighting tips and etiquette, HERE.



The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau also has a great resource page HERE, including a downloadable eagle sighting map.

Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center has an Eagle Watch Bus Trip planned for Tuesday, January 25th. Visit mcconservation.org or call (570) 629-3060 for more information and to reserve a seat.



Pocono Environmental Education Center has scheduled an Eagle Watch trip for Saturday, January 29th. Visit peec.org or call (570) 828-2319 for more information and to reserve a space.



Please be aware that some eagle viewing blinds and restrooms may not be open due to COVID-19. If the blind is open, please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and limit the number of people inside at one time. During your visit, please be compliant with CDC and state guidelines. If the viewing blind is closed, it is important to remain inside your vehicle to avoid disturbing the wintering eagles, and to park only in designated public parking areas. Note that if the viewing areas are not open, parking areas may not be cleared in a timely manner. Use caution in snowy or icy conditions.



Visit Delaware Highlands Conservancy on Facebook and Instagram for virtual Eagle Watch content, with photos, videos, updates, and current educational information on the eagles in the region.