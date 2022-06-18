Outdoor Field Guides for Summer Nature Adventures

by ·

With hiking and exploring nature, comes curiosity as Summertime walkers wonder what they may see in the great outdoors. Field guides give an informative perspective on wildlife providing details on reptiles, mammals, bugs, wildflowers, and even mushrooms. Consider an educational journey. Stop in Carroll & Carroll Booksellers and grab a paperback guide. Carroll & Carroll also features an extensive selection of old & new fiction, non-fiction and other books to browse. Make an afternoon of it!



Carroll & Carroll Booksellers

740 Main Street, Stroudsburg

(570) 420-1516