A Celebration of All Things Fall at Quiet Valley

A historical farm here in the Poconos, Quiet Valley is a non-profit, living museum dedicated to keeping the 19th century alive through agriculture. Located on over one hundred beautiful acres of nature, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are so many things to do and see at Quiet Valley – particularly this time of year! Coming up on Saturday and Sunday October 8th and 9th, from 10am to 5pm, Quiet Valley’s Harvest Festival will be an enjoyable Autumn event for all ages. The fascinating theme of this year’s festival is “Fermentation.” The weekend is dedicated to farming, crafts and trades of the 1800s, and traditional methods of cooking and processing various food items. Quiet Valley’s brand of hands-on learning is always fun, and the demonstrations are informative. You may learn the art of candle or basket making, spinning and weaving, tanning and leather work, rye straw crafts, apple butter making, and more skills. Don’t miss the interactive program in the 1893 one-room schoolhouse! Plus, there’s a children’s heritage area for the the K-4th set with crafts and activities like pumpkin decorating.

There will be plenty of folk entertainment, delicious foods (many based on historical recipes), wagon rides, a quilt raffle, and a Civil War re-enactors encampment returns to the farm once more.Admission is $18 per adult, $10 per child ages 3 to 12 years old. Children under 3 years old are free with an attending

adult. Quiet Valley members with a current membership can attend the festival for free. Memberships can be purchased at the gate. See quietvalley.org/event/harvest-festival/ for more information.

Later in the month, come see the “Eerie Side” of Quiet Valley. Spooky Days on the Farm is Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th from 5pm to 8pm. Activities take a turn towards the things that go bump in the night on the farm around Halloween! Put your detective skills to the test by helping solve a murder mystery. A guide will take you around the farm as you meet the suspects, gather clues, and more! Program takes approximately 1.5 to 2 hours. Check out quietvalley.org/spooky-days-on-the-farm/ for details.



Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg

(570) 992-6161

quietvalley.org