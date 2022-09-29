Explore the 16th Annual Festival of Wood on the Grounds of Grey Towers National Historic Site

by ·

The 16th Annual Festival of Wood lumbers into Grey Towers National Historic Site, September 24th and 25th, returning after a two-year hiatus. This fun, rain-or-shine event is combined with National Public Lands Day for 2022!

Sponsored by the US Forest Service at Grey Towers NHS, Pocono Arts Council, Grey Towers Heritage Association, and The Greater Pike Community Foundation, this popular two-day event is a spectacular “Celebration of our natural and cultural heritage of wood.”

Enjoy a variety of events demonstrating the wonders of wood in everyday living as a great way to chip away the day. Experience craftsmen and artist exhibits with a collection of items available to purchase; children’s activities, plus live music. This year features nearly 25 exclusive fine craft exhibitors offering a wide diversity in wood media.

Free parking and admission lay the groundwork for building monumental family memories so don’t miss the Festival of Wood 10am to 5pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Grey Towers National Historic Site

151 Grey Towers, Milford PA 18337

PoconoArts.org/FOW