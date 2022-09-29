Plan a Trip to Crystal Cave in Kutztown 

by ·

An attraction known to many as “Pennsylvania’s Greatest Natural Wonder” is a fantastic experience for the whole family. Crystal Cave in Kutztown is a fun and historical place to see – so plan a day (into early evening) trip in October! With the spirit of Halloween approaching, reserve your time for a “Ghost” Lantern Tour. A guide, dressed in Victorian garb will guide you through the spooky cave by the glow of a lantern light. Your guide will tell of the unexplained occurrences in the cave and on the grounds dating back to the 1800s. The “Ghost” Lantern Tour is unique from a regular cave tour… perfect for those in awe of the unknown.

“Ghost” Lantern Tour dates are October 14, 21, and 28 at 6PM and October 15, 22, and 29 at 5:30PM. Reservations are required and tickets can be ordered by calling (610) 683-6765. For more information visit crystalcavepa.com. See their ad above for details!



Crystal Cave

963 Crystal Cave Rd., Kutztown

(610) 683-6765

crystalcavepa.com