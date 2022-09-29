Quaint and Cozy Towns to Visit This Autumn

by ·

by Emily Whalen, PMVB



The Pocono Mountains region is consistently ranked one of the top fall foliage destinations in the country, making autumn the perfect time to explore the charming small towns in the area! Get a taste of the fall fun waiting in these four welcoming Pocono communities.

1 Honesdale

Nestled between rolling Wayne County hills covered in fiery shades of garnet and gold, Honesdale celebrates the harvest and local heritage in style. Back in the 1800s, this small town welcomed the first steam locomotive to the United States and became the “Birthplace of the American Railroad.” Visit the Wayne County Historical Society to see a replica of the first “Stourbridge Lion,” then climb aboard yourself for a fall foliage train tour with The Stourbridge Line.

Honesdale’s downtown is an ideal place to stroll, shop and eat. Start your holiday gift hunt early at unique boutiques, then grab lunch or a cup of locally-roasted coffee at Black and Brass Roasting Company or Camp Umpy’s Bagels and Stuff. In the evening, head to Here and Now Brewing Company to round out your day with dinner and drinks.

2 Jim Thorpe

In the nineteenth century, the beautiful town of Jim Thorpe was home to over a dozen millionaires and was a popular destination for Victorian tourists. The county seat of Carbon County still has its old-world charm and elegance, and the brilliant fall trees are a gorgeous backdrop for its cobblestone streets and brick townhouses.

To fully immerse yourself in the opulent past of Jim Thorpe, book a stay at one of the area’s historic hotels, guest houses or bed and breakfasts. The Jim Thorpe Trolley Company is a great way for visitors to get around while learning about the area. Free parking for the trolley is available at nearby Penn’s Peak.

3 Milford

The northern gateway to Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, scenic and historic Milford is the county seat of Pike County and has natural wonders close at hand as well as one-of-a-kind shopping and dining. Take a hike up to Milford Knob Trail for a view of the small town framed by foliage. Explore the grounds of Grey Towers National Historic Landmark to find even more fall colors.

The Delaware River is beautiful with autumnal colors rising above it, and it’s just a short walk from downtown Milford. After a day in the fresh air, refuel at local restaurants like La Posada and Felix’s Cantina, or see what beers are on tap at Log Tavern Brewing Co.

4 Stroudsburg

There’s no shortage of fall flair and small-town character in Stroudsburg in the “heart of the Poconos” in Monroe County. Take some time to stroll along the sidewalks beneath the colorful trees, enjoy the local arts scene including murals and galleries, then stop in the many boutiques, cafes and local businesses within the walkable downtown area.

Stock up on gear for your next adventure at Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitters, or find vibrant mums and fall decor to take home at The Potting Shed. Follow the Stroudsburg branch of the Pocono Beverage Trail at Downriver Brewing Co. and RAW Urban Winery and Hard Cidery, or venture just outside of town to discover beautiful fall views at Mountain View Vineyard and Eagles Rest Cellars.

Visit PoconoMountains.com/Fall to start planning your trip, and don’t forget to check our events calendar and attend one of the many family-friendly fall festivals coming up this season.