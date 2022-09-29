With Century 21 Select Group in Pocono Pines

by ·

365 days a year there are all kinds of things to do,” smiles Century 21 Select Group’s Bob Bossuyt illuminating good reason the Pocono Mountains excels in all season living.

The longtime resident reminds mountain scenery blends beautifully with an ideal open highway travel pace less than two hours outside New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. As similar Spring and Summer recreation opportunities exist like fishing, boating and swimming; spectacular foliage is a benefit for hiking and biking enthusiasts. Add in Fall and Winter fun with skiing, snowboarding or snowtubing; and the year-round mountains over coastal debate is won.

Their Pocono Pines office is ideally situated, central to Pocono real estate communities like Lake Naomi, Timber Trails, Locust Lake Village, and Pinecrest Lake Golf & Country Club.

With peace and tranquility, in addition to the value of properties, a positive plus; persuasion to consider investing in a Pocono home leaves little left for consideration except which view you’d like to nest next to.



POCONO PINES OFFICE

5119 Pocono Crest Rd. / Route 940 Pocono Pines

(570) 646-3600 • (800) 588-1808

C21PoconoSelectGroup.com

LOCUST LAKE VILLAGE

(570) 646-8844 • (800) 588-2808

