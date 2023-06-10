Get Close to the Animals at Quiet Valley’s Weekend Family Fun For All!

by ·

“Celebrating the renewal of life that comes with the season of Spring!”

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm presents the 34th Annual Farm Animal Frolic, a magnificent opportunity to experience baby animals firsthand. This popular weekend program will be held two weekends: Saturday and Sunday May 20th & 21st, and Memorial Day Weekend May 27th & 28th. The event also features demonstrations, games, and hands-on activities the whole family will enjoy.

Entertaining and downright adorable, Farm Animal Frolic focuses on educating with a clever mix of fun, taking guests on a journey into how family farms help sustain the nation. Watch chicks hatching from their eggs. Giggle at goats and lambs frolicking about. Feel the soft fur of baby bunnies and more.

Celebrating its 60th year, Quiet Valley preserves an important piece of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage. Dressed in period clothing, presenters reenact the day to day life of a German family who lived and worked the farm which included caring for barnyard babies (along with mommies and daddies) from the 1760s to 1913.

On Frolic’s first weekend, don’t miss the Sheep to Shawl demonstration where they will take a freshly sheared fleece, spin it into yarn and weave it into a shawl all in one day. Activities will include traditional children’s games, a children’s show, spring plant sale, and Timeless Treasures vintage collectibles for sale. Sunday afternoons, get a glimpse of a typical school day circa 1893 with One Room School presentations. Historic soldier encampments are also planned for both weekends.

There is nothing more lovable than baby animals! Children and grown-ups alike will get a kick out of a visit to Quiet Valley. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about farms, farm animals and to spend a day in the beautiful outdoors.

Farm Animal Frolic takes place rain or shine, 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $18 for adults and $10 ages 3 thru 12. Kids under age 3 are free. Pre-purchase your tickets online and save! Pony Rides and Horse-drawn Wagon Rides are an additional charge and are weather permitting. Refreshments will be available. No Smoking or Pets. Visit QuietValley.org/farm-animal-frolic for more information and to buy tickets. All funds raised go to support the mission of this nonprofit farm museum.



Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Road

Stroudsburg, PA

(570) 992-6161

QuietValley.org