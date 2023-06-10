Wing Night Thursdays and Sundays at The Jubilee

by ·

Wing Nights at the Jubilee offer a pleasantly casual atmosphere, delicious foods, good drinks and fun on Thursday and Sunday evenings in Pocono Pines!

Choose from 13 Featured Flavors served in four dozen buckets, or for those who like variety in their life, try a Sampler Tower to see which flavor you like best. If you prefer your wings hot, order traditional buffalo wings (mild to spicy), or take it up a notch with garlic or super spicy atomic. If chicken wings on the sweet side are more your forte then go for honey dill, thai peanut or mango habanero. Perhaps you prefer your wings barbecue style. Sink your teeth into spicy Kick’n, Tennessee Whiskey, Korean BBQ or Honey BBQ. For the less saucy, there are three choices of dry rub wings.

With so many choices on the wing menu, you will certainly leave both happy and with a full belly after your Wing Night experience!



Van Gilder’s Jubilee Restaurant & Pub in the Pines

2067 Route 940, Pocono Pines

(570) 646-2377

jubileerestaurant.com